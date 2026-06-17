Canaries Big Innings Sink Explorers

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - Sioux City (14-17) couldn't build on a 13 - run outburst from the night before, and the bullpen couldn't hold up in a 11-3 loss to Sioux Falls (16-15) on Tuesday night.

Canaries starter Garrett Martin faced the minimum through the first three innings and went on to throw eight innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs, and four strikeouts. Sioux Falls has now won both of his starts against the Explorers this season.

The Canaries struck first with a five - run third inning, capitalizing after a throwing error by Alberto Osuna and a walk by Zach Willeman. The big blow came on a bases-clearing triple by Anthony Sharkas to make it 5-0.

Sioux City answered in the fourth when Henry George launched a solo home run, and in the fifth when Elliot Good doubled with two outs to cut it to 5-2. It continued a trend in which 36% of the Explorers' runs this season have come with two outs.

But the game unraveled in the bottom of the sixth as Sioux Falls scored six runs off Mason Pennington.

Eleven batters came to the plate, the bases were loaded three different times, and the inning featured a two - run single by Joe Vos, an RBI double from Mike Hart, and a two - run single by Chris Kwitzer to blow the game open at 11-2.

Sioux City loaded the bases in the seventh after three straight singles, but only pushed across one run on a sacrifice fly from Dillon Tatum.

Pennington settled in afterward, retiring six of the next seven he faced across the seventh and eighth innings.

Kody Dalen worked a clean ninth with just one hit allowed, but the early hole and sixth - inning collapse were too much to overcome.

Sioux City continues the three - game set at Sioux Falls on Wednesday. First pitch for the rubber match is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. The game will also air locally in KTIV in Sioux City. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The Canaries lead the series 3-2.

-The X's have hit four home runs in the series.

-The Explorers were held without a stolen base for the fourth time this year,

-Cade Marquart was brought into the game to play left field and handled his only chance defensively.

-The X's are 4-2 now on Tuesdays.







American Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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