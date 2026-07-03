Canaries/Explorers Series Finale Suspended Due to Field Conditions

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Thursday's game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions with the Canaries leading 10-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

The teams will resume Thursday's game Friday at 5:05pm when they meet in Sioux City before playing their regularly scheduled contest.







American Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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