Rain Halts Explorers and Canaries
Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Sioux City Explorers News Release
SIOUX FALLS, SD - Thursday's game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions with the Canaries leading 10-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The teams will resume Thursday's game Friday at 5:05 p.m. when they meet in Sioux City before playing their regularly scheduled contest.
Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after game one and will be a seven-inning ball game. The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Post-game fireworks will begin after the conclusion of game two.
First pitch for game one is at 5:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 4:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.
American Association Stories from July 2, 2026
- Rain Halts Explorers and Canaries - Sioux City Explorers
- Canaries/Explorers Series Finale Suspended Due to Field Conditions - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Gambrel to the Royals - Kansas City Monarchs
- Polls Open for Bagnieski in "Last Man In" Voting - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Hart Earns Fourth Career All-Star Nod - Sioux Falls Canaries
- All-Stars, Hall of Famers Announced, 'Last Man In' Voting Today, Tomorrow, Highlighting Week for the MLB Partner League - AA
- RailCats Lose 6-Run Lead against Cougars - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Dogs Snap Seven-Game Skid - Chicago Dogs
- Dogs Fall to Milwaukee - Chicago Dogs
- Saltdogs Salvage Series Finale - Lincoln Saltdogs
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