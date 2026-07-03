Rain Halts Explorers and Canaries

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - Thursday's game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions with the Canaries leading 10-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The teams will resume Thursday's game Friday at 5:05 p.m. when they meet in Sioux City before playing their regularly scheduled contest.

Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after game one and will be a seven-inning ball game. The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Post-game fireworks will begin after the conclusion of game two.

First pitch for game one is at 5:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 4:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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