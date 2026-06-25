RedHawks Drop Series Finale to Saltdogs in Extra-Innings

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (17-19) dropped the series finale to the Lincoln Saltdogs (14-22) 7-6 in extra-innings on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Juan Fernandez led the way at the plate for RedHawks by going 3-for-4 with a walk. Tripp Clark added two hits while Dillon Thomas added three RBIs.

Kyle Crigger tossed her fourth straight quality start, going seven innings and surrendering three runs. He yielded eight hits and struck out four Saltdogs.

Mason Pelio provided a scoreless inning in relief, allowing one walk.

The RedHawks broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third when Dillon Thomas launched a three-run home run. They added two more runs from RBI singles off the bats of Jairus Richards and Brian Funetes.

Lincoln cut the deficit to two runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but the RedHawks added an insurance run in the sixth thanks to a Jose Sermo bases-loaded walk.

The Saltdogs tied the game up in the top of the eighth from a string of hits. They pulled ahead in the tenth inning 7-6 off a single to center field from Cary Arbolida. The RedHawks then went down in order in the bottom of the tenth.

The RedHawks have a day off on Thursday before heading to Winnipeg for a three-game set on Friday. They return to Newman Outdoor Field on July 3 against the Kansas City Monarchs. First pitch on July 3 is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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