Cougars Avoid Sweep with Offensive Outburst against RailCats

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (18-16) erupted for 11 runs on 13 hits Thursday night, defeating the Gary SouthShore RailCats (18-17) 11-2 at Northwestern Medicine Field to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Cougars wasted no time against Gary ace Deyni Olivero (3-2), scoring five runs in the opening inning. Armond Upshaw set the tone by launching the first pitch he saw over the center field wall for his first home run of the season.

After Todd Lott reached on a bloop single and Alex McGarry advanced on a RailCats error, Claudio Finol lined a two-run double off the wall in right-center to extend the lead to 3-0. Charles Mack followed immediately with a two-run homer to center, giving Kane County a commanding 5-0 advantage.

Westin Muir (5-2) made the early lead stand. The right-hander retired the first eight hitters he faced and allowed just a solo home run to Cooper Edwards in the third before settling back into rhythm. Muir finished with 5.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four.

The Cougars added another run in the fourth when Lott's bloop single into left scored Upshaw, stretching the lead to 6-1.

After Gary trimmed the deficit to 6-2 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Nick Podkul, Kane County answered once again in the sixth. Upshaw reached after being hit by a pitch, stole second, and scored on Josh Allen's RBI single, which was aided by a RailCats fielding error.

The game was put away in the seventh. Lott collected his fourth hit of the night before Finol and Sam Dexter loaded the bases. Nick Dalesandro cleared them with a three-run double down the right field line, and Upshaw followed with an RBI single to cap a four-run inning and extend the lead to 11-2.

The Cougars' bullpen preserved the victory as Graham Firoved, Jake Gilbert, and Ernie Day combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six while allowing just three hits.

Lott finished 4-for-5 to lead Kane County's 13-hit attack, while Dalesandro drove in three runs. Upshaw, Finol, and Mack each added two RBI as the Cougars scored 10 of their 11 runs with two outs.

The Cougars will begin a new series in a championship rematch with the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota starting tomorrow, June 26th. The Cougars will return to Northwestern Medicine Field for a series with the Milwaukee Milkmen starting Friday, July 3rd. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.