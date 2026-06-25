RailCats Rally Late to Clinch Series over Cougars

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (17-16) were nine outs away from evening the series before a late Gary SouthShore rally spoiled a dominant outing from Konnor Ash, as the RailCats (18-16) stormed back for an 8-5 victory Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Ash worked out of immediate trouble in the first inning, escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam with back-to-back strikeouts and a weak ground ball to keep the game scoreless. The right-hander settled in from there, retiring nine consecutive hitters at one point and matching a season high with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Peyton Long was equally sharp early for Gary, holding the Cougars scoreless through the first three innings before a rain delay ended his night after three frames.

Kane County finally broke through in the fifth against reliever Chas Cywin. Charles Mack led off with a walk before Sam Dexter dropped down a bunt single and Nick Dalesandro advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt. Zane Spinn started the rally with an RBI single before Josh Allen and Matt Bottcher followed with run-scoring base hits. Todd Lott added an RBI groundout to cap a four-run inning and give the Cougars a 4-0 lead.

Ash carried the shutout into the seventh before Logan Nissen took the bump. Korry Howell connected on a solo home run to trim the lead to 4-1. After two more RailCats reached base, Colin Summerhill delivered the biggest swing of the night against Jordan Martinson, launching a three-run homer over the left-center field wall to erase the Cougars' lead and tie the game at 4-4.

Kane County answered immediately in the bottom half. Consecutive singles by Bottcher and Lott set the table before Mack lined a two-out RBI single into right field, putting the Cougars back in front 5-4. Denson Hull (2-0) weathered the storm in the 8th and kept Gary in it.

The RailCats completed the comeback in the ninth. After loading the bases against Jake Gozzo (0-1), Summerhill bounced an RBI infield single off the pitcher's leg to tie the game. A wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run before Camryn Williams lined a two-run single into left, capping a four-run inning that gave Gary an 8-5 advantage.

Jacob Coates recorded the final three outs to earn his eighth save of the season.

Ash turned in his fourth quality start in his last five outings, allowing no earned runs while striking out eight. The Cougars collected 11 hits, with 5 runs driven in, but the late RailCats rally proved to be the difference. Summerhill collected 4 RBI as his strong showing against Kane County on the season continued.

The Cougars will close their series with the Railcats, tomorrow, Thursday, June 25th. It will be Wrestling Night at the Ballpark with a special guest appearance by WWE legend Matt Hardy. Meet & greet packages are available for purchase. It will also be a Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite, with $2 sodas & beer, as well as half price hot dogs. There will also be postgame fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.