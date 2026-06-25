Goldeyes Surge in Eighth to Drop Explorers

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Jackson Van De Brake of the Sioux City Explorers

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Jackson Van De Brake of the Sioux City Explorers(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Sioux City (16-20) made it a 5-3 game in the sixth, but this one slipped away late as Winnipeg (16-20) answered with a big eighth inning and took the second game of the series 10-4 to force a rubber match tomorrow.

Manager Steve Montgomery summed it up afterward,"...didn't slow the game down and made too many mental mistakes."

The Goldeyes struck first in the opening inning when Adam Hall tripled and scored on a fielding error by Elliot Good, with Noah Marcelo still earning the RBI since there was one out.

Winnipeg added another in the second after Ray - Patrick Didder doubled, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a balk when Sioux City starter Reed Butz slipped mid - delivery.

The X's got on the board in the third when Jackson Van De Brake launched a solo homer off the top of the wall for his first in over two weeks, cutting it to 2-1.

Winnipeg answered with a three - run fifth as the first four batters reached. Hall opened the inning with his first homer of the season, Max Murphy doubled in another, and Keshawn Lynch singled home a third to make it 5-1.

Sioux City punched back in the sixth when Dillon Tatum drew a leadoff walk, Zac Vooletich tripled him in, and Henry George added an RBI groundout to pull the X's within 5-3.

But momentum evaporated quickly in the eighth.

Didder homered off Nate Gercken to start the inning, and with two outs, a throwing error put runners in scoring position. Hall delivered a two - run infield single and finished a double shy of the cycle with Marcelo adding an RBI single to push the lead to 9-3.

Didder homered again in the ninth, becoming just the second opposing player (Andy Blake, Milwaukee) this season to hit multiple homers in a game against Sioux City.

D'Shawn Knowles added an RBI double in the bottom half, but it was only cosmetic as Winnipeg closed out a 10-4 win.

Sioux City finishes the three - game set against Winnipeg on Thursday. First pitch for game three is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City dropped to 7-11 at home.

-The X's are 1-6 on Wednesday.

-True rookie McGwire Taylor made his debut yielding one run in an inning.

-Nate Gercken made his 236 appearance.

-Jackson Van De Brake hit the team's 33rd home run.

Jackson Van De Brake of the Sioux City Explorers belts a home run against the Winnipeg Goldeyes

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American Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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