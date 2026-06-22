Explorers and Cougars Make-Up Day Announced

Published on June 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the team's postponed game from Sunday, June 21 against the Kane County Cougars will be played Saturday, August 29 as part of a doubleheader at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City. The first pitch of the twin bill will be at 4:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 3:00 p.m.

The two teams will play two seven-inning ball games when Kane County visits Sioux City during the last X's homestand of the season. The Explorers do not return to Kane County this season, and as per American Association guidelines, the game will be made up at the next meeting of the two clubs. That next meeting is the three-game series on August 28-27.

The Explorers will be off today (Monday, June 22) following the just-concluded six-game road trip. Sioux City will begin a six-game homestand with game one of a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes Tuesday, June 23 at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch for game one against the Goldeyes is set for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







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Explorers and Cougars Make-Up Day Announced - Sioux City Explorers

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