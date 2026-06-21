Weather Postpones Explorers Road Trip Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Sioux City Explorers and Kane County Cougars were set to play the final game of the three-game series in Geneva, Illinois Sunday, but the threat of severe weather postponed the game until a later date. The two teams will now play two seven inning ball games at a date to be determined later this season.

The Explorers will be off tomorrow following the just concluded six-game road trip. Sioux City will begin a six-game homestand with game one of a three game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes Tuesday June 23 at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch for game one against the Goldeyes is at set for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV







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