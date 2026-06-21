Goldeyes Hold off Saltdogs for Third Straight Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Ramón Bramasco

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Colby Spence) Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Ramón Bramasco(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Colby Spence)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-18) picked up their third consecutive victory Saturday evening with an 11-8 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Blue Cross Park.

Lincoln (12-20) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when catcher Jacob Morrow hit a sacrifice fly to centre field that brought designated hitter Connor Bagnieski home. They would increase the lead to 2-0 moments later when third baseman Jack Dragum came in on centre fielder Cam Phelts' base hit to centre.

The Goldeyes responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. First baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam singled through the right side to plate shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder to make it 2-1. Then, catcher Kevin García tied the game with a single to left field that brought in second baseman Keshawn Lynch. Centre fielder Adam Hall gave Winnipeg a 4-2 advantage with a double off the left field wall that drove in Schofield-Sam and García.

In the third, Lynch doubled down the left field line to score Didder, before the Goldeyes erupted for four more runs in the fourth inning. First, designated hitter Noah Marcelo singled up the middle to drive in third baseman Ramón Bramasco and Hall. Next, left fielder Jiandido Tromp brought Marcelo in with a single to left that increased Winnipeg's lead to 8-2. Finally, Lynch punched a single through the left side that drove in right fielder Max Murphy.

The Saltdogs trimmed the deficit to six runs in the top of the fifth. Right fielder Cary Arbolida lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed second baseman Calyn Halvorson to trot home.

Schofield-Sam, celebrating his 25th birthday, crushed a solo home run to right in the sixth, upping the Goldeyes lead to 10-3.

Winnipeg's bullpen ran into trouble in the seventh. Bagnieski hit an infield single and a subsequent throwing error allowed first baseman Jake Hjelle and Halvorson to cross the plate, making it 10-5. Lincoln would score three more times in the frame - on three consecutive bases loaded walks.

The Goldeyes got a desperately needed insurance run in the bottom of the inning. Hall tripled to right field and Bramasco came home to make the score 11-8.

Tasker Strobel, (W, 2-1) making a spot start for Winnipeg, went five innings and gave up three runs on eight hits. He struck out one and walked two. Weston Lombard, Dominic Hambley, Quinn Waterhouse, and Derrick Cherry (S, 6) appeared in relief, with Cherry securing a six-out save.

Ryan Rembisz started for the Saltdogs and lasted just three innings. He allowed nine runs - eight earned - on nine hits while striking out three and walking two.

Hall finished the evening with three extra-base hits (two doubles and a triple), along with three runs batted in. Schofield-Sam was three-for-four with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with righty Luke Boyd (3-1, 4.67 ERA) making the start for the Goldeyes. Lincoln is expected to respond with another right-hander, Foster Pace (0-2, 5.49 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Sunday is Father's Day and Sunday Family Fun Day. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free bucket hat. Not only can kids run the bases after the game, but they can also play catch with dad on the field!

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 21, 2026

Goldeyes Hold off Saltdogs for Third Straight Win - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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