Goldeyes Rebound to Avoid Series Sweep

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Ryo Kohigashi

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Ryo Kohigashi(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds)

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-28) avoided being swept by the Lake Country DockHounds with a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon at DockHounds Ballpark.

Winnipeg took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Right fielder Max Murphy reached on a fielding error, first baseman Kevin García singled to centre, and shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder crushed a three-run home run to left field. It was his team-leading 12th of the season and gave him 38 runs batted in, second only to centre fielder Noah Marcelo's 45.

An inning later, the Goldeyes extended their lead by a run when second baseman Keshawn Lynch tripled and later scored on catcher Raphaël Pelletier's groundout to second.

They held that advantage until the bottom of the seventh, when Lake Country (31-23) erupted for four runs to tie the ballgame. Third baseman Clayton Slack got the DockHounds on the board with a two-out single to centre that drove in centre fielder Jake Snider. Catcher Dylan LaRue then scored on shortstop Ripken Reyes' double to right field to cut the deficit to 4-2. Finally, right fielder Joshua Mears lined a base hit to centre that brought Slack and Reyes home to even the score at 4-4.

Winnipeg regained the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning when designated hitter Jiandido Tromp singled to right field, scoring left fielder Adam Hall to make it 5-4.

Lake Country threatened in the bottom of the inning, but Derrick Cherry (S, 9) stranded the potential go-ahead run at second base. In the ninth, Cherry retired the side in order, including a game-ending strikeout of Mears.

Ryo Kohigashi started for the Goldeyes and allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked two. Willian Suárez, Eli Saul (W, 3-0), and Cherry followed out of the bullpen.

Trey Riley (L, 1-2), the first of three Lake Country relievers, allowed one run on four hits over 2 1/3 innings. DockHounds starter A.J. Block surrendered four runs, three earned, on four hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Winnipeg is off Monday before opening a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Goldeyes have not announced their starter for the opener, while right-hander Chase Gearing (3-5, 6.45 ERA) will take the mound for the Canaries.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. when it hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Ryo Kohigashi

(Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds)







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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