DockHounds Rally Past Goldeyes

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds) Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds)

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds (31-22) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 10-4 at DockHounds Ballpark Saturday evening.

Winnipeg (25-28) shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder led off the ballgame with a home run to left field. It was his team-leading 11th round-tripper of the season.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when left fielder Jiandido Tromp doubled down the left-field line, bringing right fielder Keshawn Lynch around to score from first base.

Lake Country erased the deficit and took the lead in the bottom of the third. First, left fielder Anthony García drew a bases-loaded walk that forced shortstop Ripken Reyes home. Catcher Mario Feliciano then gave the DockHounds a 3-2 advantage with a two-run double to right field that scored second baseman Ray Zuberer III and right fielder Joshua Mears.

Winnipeg briefly evened the score at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning when second baseman Adam Hall lined a base hit to right that drove in Didder.

However, Lake Country quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the inning when Zuberer came home on García's fielder's choice, making it 4-3.

The DockHounds broke the game open in the seventh. García hit a ground-rule double to left that brought in Reyes and Zuberer to make the score 6-3 before Feliciano hit a sacrifice fly to right field that drove in Mears. Designated hitter Peter Zimmermann then hit a two-run home run to left to increase Lake Country's lead to 9-3.

The teams traded runs in the eighth inning. Tromp lifted a sacrifice fly to centre field that allowed centre fielder Noah Marcelo to score as the Goldeyes reduced the deficit to 9-4. Zuberer responded with a sacrifice fly of his own - also to centre - that scored third baseman Clayton Slack with the game's final run.

Jack Ben-Shoshan (W, 4-0) went six innings for Lake Country, allowing three runs on eight hits. He struck out five batters and walked three.

Kevin Vaupel (L, 2-4) started for Winnipeg. He worked six innings and gave up four runs - three earned - on seven hits. James Bradwell, Tasker Strobel, and Eli Saul made appearances out of the bullpen.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. when the Goldeyes send left-hander Ryo Kohigashi (4-2, 3.23 ERA) to the mound. The DockHounds are expected to counter with southpaw A.J. Block (2-1, 4.34 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. when it hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

(Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds)







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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