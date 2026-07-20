Martin Dominates as Canaries Sweep Lincoln

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries led wire-to-wire all weekend long, completing a three-game sweep of Lincoln with a 6-2 victory behind a dominate outing from Garrett Martin on Sunday.

Grady Mee opened the scoring with a solo homerun to begin the third inning. Mike Hart followed with a walk and later scored on a groundout.

The Birds struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Rehwaldt drew a bases loaded walk, Michael Curialle followed with a run-scoring single and Joe Vos added a sacrifice groundout.

Sioux Falls built a six-run lead in the seventh with back-to-back one-out doubles from Curialle and Vos.

The Saltdogs scored twice in the top of the eighth; a sacrifice groundout and a solo homerun but could not climb any closer.

Martin worked 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Hart, Curialle and Anthony Hall each finished with two hits as the Canaries improve to 29-27 overall.

The Birds open a three-game series with Winnipeg Tuesday night at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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