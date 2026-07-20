Dogs Avoid Sweep Against RedHawks

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs took the third and final game of their series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 9-6, on Sunday at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks won the series 2-1.

Ethan Wilder got the Dogs on the board first in the top of the third inning when he drove in his fellow All-Star Gio DiGiacomo with an RBI double. Jose Sermo answered for the RedHawks with a two-run home run in the fourth to give Fargo-Moorhead a 2-1 lead. A wild pitch followed by an error allowed the RedHawks to extend their lead to three in the bottom of the fifth. Sermo homered once again in the bottom of the sixth to make it 6-1, his sixth home run of the series.

Chicago's offense caught fire in the top of the seventh. Tyreque Reed started the inning when he drove in DiGiacomo with an RBI fielder's choice. Wilder followed with an RBI groundout to score Daniel Harris and cut the lead to three. All-Star catcher Jaxx Groshans continued the inning with an RBI infield single that scored Derek Maiben. He was followed by Jacob Maiben, who cut the lead to one after drawing a walk with the bases loaded. Rookie Zack Stokes gave Chicago a 7-6 lead with a two-run single that scored Groshans and Chance Sisco. The seven-run seventh inning was capped off by a wild pitch that allowed the Dogs to take an 8-6 lead.

Sisco made the score 9-6 in the top of the ninth with a solo home run and the Dogs went on to avoid the sweep in Fargo. Rookie Donny Tober earned the win for Chicago. This marks the first win of his professional career.

The Dogs will return home where they will take on the Kane County Cougars on Monday, July 20. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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