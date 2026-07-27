Dogs Swept by DockHounds

Published on July 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the third and final game of their series against the Lake Country Dockhounds, 12-10, on Sunday afternoon at Dockhounds Ballpark.

Chance Sisco scored first for Chicago with a two-run home run in the top of the first to drive in Daniel Harris. Joshua Mears responded in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to cut the deficit in half. Cooper Weiss made it 3-1 in the top of the second with a solo home run of his own. The back-and-forth affair continued in the bottom of the second when Dylan LaRue made it 3-2 with an RBI single that scored Jake Snider.

Harris drove in Gio DiGiacomo with an RBI double to make it 4-2 in the top of the fifth. Sisco followed with an RBI single to bring in Harris. Aaron Altherr drove in Sisco with a two-run home run to cap a four-run fifth inning that gave Chicago a five-run lead.

Anthony Garcia made it 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run. Jaxx Groshans answered in the top of the seventh with a solo home run to make it 8-4. Mears made it 8-5 with a sacrifice fly that drove in Ripken Reyes in the bottom of the eighth. A wild pitch cut Chicago's lead to two later that inning. Garcia scored on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to one before Mario Feliciano tied it at eight apiece with an RBI single that scored Peter Zimmerman. Ray Zuberer III gave the Dockhounds their first lead of the game with an RBI single that scored Snider to make it 9-8. Reyes extended the lead with an RBI triple that drove in Feliciano and Zuberer to make it 11-8. Brett Roberts capped the eight-run eighth inning for Lake Country with an RBI single to bring home Reyes.

Chicago answered in the top of the ninth when Chance Sisco drove in Harris with another two-run home run. It would not be enough as the Dockhounds completed the sweep against the Dogs.

Chicago will head to Kane County to take on the Cougars on Monday, July 27. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 26, 2026

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