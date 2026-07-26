Sioux Falls Powers Past RailCats

Published on July 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats headed into the Birdcage having lost seven-straight contests after dropping the first game of the series 4-1. All-Star right-hander Peyton Long took the ball for Gary and went up against Garrett Martin.

Josh Rehwaldt did not hesitate to get the Canaries on the board with a solo home run that cleared that right field way to put the Birds ahead 1-0. Long and Martin would trade zeros until the top of the fifth when the RailCats loaded up the bases and Marc Flores lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to tie it.

In the top of the sixth Joe Suozzi and Cole Yearsley started off the inning with back-to-back hits and Martin would throw Olivier Basabe a breaking ball and he blasted a three-run home run to make it 4-1. Flores hit a double the next inning to bring around Colin Summerhill and the RailCats were ahead 5-1.

Michael Curialle hit a solo home run before Peyton Long finished seven innings of work allowing just two earned runs. Tobin Moran would come in for the eighth inning and surrendered a double to Joe Vos and Rehwaldt would homer for the second time to cut the RailCats lead to one. Jabari Henry would tie the game on the fourth home run of the game for the Canaries. Anthony Hall would double, and TJ Racherbaumer would drive him in to give the Canaries the lead 6-5.

In the top of the ninth, the RailCats started the inning with two singles from Suozzi and Yearsley. Basabe would pop up a bunt, Cooper Edwards would strikeout and Kevin Watson grounded out to end the game, and the losing streak has reached eight-straight. The 'Cats record drops to 24-38.

The final game of the series and road trip is scheduled for 4:05 on Sunday with Dawson Lane pitching for the RailCats going up against Chase Gearing taking the ball for the Canaries. A livestream will be available on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from July 26, 2026

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