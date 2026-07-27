Saltdogs Walk off Railroaders in Series Rubber Game

Published on July 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Cael Chatham

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey) Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Cael Chatham(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Trailing by one run in the bottom of the ninth inning, plus down to their final out, the Lincoln Saltdogs battled back to score two runs, highlighted by a Cary Arbolida walk-off RBI single, and defeated the Cleburne Railroaders, 6-5, Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. With the victory Lincoln took the three-game series, two games to one, in the only ballgames contested between the Saltdogs and Railroaders this season.

Lincoln (28-34) scored six runs, off eleven hits, committed two errors, and left seven runners on base. Cleburne (32-31) plated five runs, with twelve hits, had one error and left nine runners aboard. Sunday's game lasted two hours and fifty-six minutes and was played in front of 2,043 fans.

Cleburne took the lead in the top of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starter Cael Chatham, Caleb McNeely drew a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Brantley Bell singled. After a Cody Thomas flyout to right field, Cole Foster singled, scoring McNeely, to make it 1-0.

The Saltdogs fetched the lead in the bottom of the second. Facing Cleburne starter Ben Hampton, Cary Arbolida led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Jace Woita doubled, scoring Arbolida, to tie the score at 1-1. Calyn Halvorson was hit by a pitch. Then, Jacob Morrow drew a walk. Two batters later, Cam Phelts reached on an infield single, which scored Woita, giving the Saltdogs a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, the Railroaders recaptured the lead. Caleb McNeely led off with a double. Then, Frankie Tostado hit a two-run home run, to put Cleburne in front 3-2.

Lincoln tied the score in the bottom of the third. Nick Shumpert led off the inning with a single, then stole second. Three batters later, Connor Bagnieski doubled, scoring Shumpert, to make it a 3-3 ballgame.

Cleburne used its strength at the plate to take a two-run lead in the top of the seventh. Facing reliever Harold Cortijo, Caleb McNeely hit a one-out solo home run to left field, to make it a 4-3 Railroaders lead. Two batters later, Brantley Bell hit a solo home run to left field, to make it a 5-3 Cleburne advantage.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the bottom of the seventh. Facing reliever Ben Leeper, Jacob Morrow singled. Then, running on a delivered pitch, Morrow took second and scurried to third as the ball bounced to the backstop. On the play, Ben Leeper injured his right shoulder delivering the pitch and had to exit the game. Cleburne brought Davis Smith into action. Two batters later, Cam Phelts doubled off the left field wall, scoring Morrow, to make the score 5-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Railroaders brought in All-Star closer Ryder Yakel, to pitch. With one out, Cam Phelts singled, then stole second base. Two batters later, down to their last out, Jairo Pomares singled on a 2-1 pitch, scoring Phelts, as the Saltdogs tied the game at 5-5. Pomares stole second. Then, Cary Arbolida hit a Yakel 2-1 pitch to right field and Pomares sprinted home, beating the throw from Cleburne's Cody Thomas, which won the game for the Saltdogs, 6-5.

Lincoln starter Cael Chatham pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three runs, off six hits, struck out three and walked two. Harold Cortijo pitched 2.0 innings, yielding two runs, off four hits and struck out two. David Shaw worked 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit and struck out three. Zac McCleve (1-2) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out one.

Cleburne starter Ben Hampton pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs, off six hits, struck out eight and walked one. Ben Leeper pitched 0.1 inning, yielding one run, off one hit, before exiting with a pitching arm injury. Davis Smith worked 1.0 inning, surrendering two hits and struck out one. Buddy Reed pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Ryder Yakel (1-2) took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, giving up two runs, off three hits.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Jairo Pomares went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Cary Arbolida was 3-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run. Connor Bagnieski and Jace Woita were both 1-for-4 with an RBI, each.

For the Railroaders, Caleb McNeely was 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Frankie Tostado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run. Brantley Bell was 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Cody Thomas was 2-for-5. Cole Foster went 1-for-5 with one run batted in.

Lincoln has an off-day Monday and will embark upon its longest road trip of the season. The Saltdogs begin the first of nine games away from Haymarket Park when they start a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Tuesday night. RHP Foster Pace (1-3, 5.36 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Bryce Brassfield (2-1, 4.32 ERA) will be on the mound for the RedHawks. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field will be 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next Saltdogs home game will be Friday, August 7th, when Lincoln hosts the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park, beginning at 7:05 p.m. That game will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! sponsored by Abante Marketing. It is also The Arc of Lincoln Disability Empowerment Night. In addition, there will be Post-Game Fireworks sponsored by Sandhills Global. Plus, part of the Saltdogs 25th Season Celebration, there will be 25% off in the Souvenir Store. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from July 26, 2026

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