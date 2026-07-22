Dogs Drop Series Opener

Published on July 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs lost the first game of their series against the Kane County Cougars, 4-1, at Impact Field on Monday night.

Chicago's rookie Dom Guzman made his first professional start, striking out one and allowing two runs in 2.2 innings before being relieved by Regi Grace Jr.

Claudio Finol got Kane County on the board in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly that drove in Armond Upshaw. Matt Bottcher later drove in Upshaw in the top of the third with an RBI fielder's choice to make the score 2-0. The Cougars extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth on a two-run home run by Zane Spinn.

Chicago was able to get on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Jacob Maiben drove in Ethan Wilder with an RBI single to make it 4-1. The Dogs had an opportunity to score in the bottom of the eighth after three consecutive walks loaded the bases with no outs, but Chicago struck out three straight times, leaving the bases loaded.

The Dogs will look to even the series on Tuesday, July 21. First pitch is set for 11:30 a.m.







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