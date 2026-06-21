RedHawks-RailCats Series Finale Rained Out

Published on June 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







GARY, Ind. - The series finale between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Gary SouthShore RailCats set for Sunday at The Steel Yard has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up at a to-be-determined later date.







American Association Stories from June 21, 2026

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