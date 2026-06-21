RedHawks-RailCats Series Finale Rained Out
Published on June 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
GARY, Ind. - The series finale between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Gary SouthShore RailCats set for Sunday at The Steel Yard has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up at a to-be-determined later date.
Check out the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Statistics
American Association Stories from June 21, 2026
- RedHawks-RailCats Series Finale Rained Out - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Weather Postpones Explorers Road Trip Finale - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Hold off Saltdogs for Third Straight Win - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.