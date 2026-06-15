Goldeyes Best F-M in Extra-Innings Thriller

Published on June 14, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-16) fought back from two separate four-run deficits to send the game to extra innings, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-16) prevailed 13-10 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Colby Wilkerson led the way for the RedHawks, going 3-for-6 with five RBIs and a home run. Aidan Byrne added three hits of his own, including a double and a triple.

After two scoreless frames to begin the game, the RedHawks broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. Jairus Richards doubled on a fly ball to left field, scoring two runs.

Winnipeg responded by scoring one run in the fourth, then took the lead 3-2 in the fifth with two more runs.

An RBI single and a two-run double in the top of the sixth extended the Goldeyes' lead further.

The RedHawks found themselves down four runs heading into the bottom of the seventh inning but responded with four runs to tie the game.

Again, the RedHawks were down four runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, but back-to-back home runs from Colby Wilkerson and Carlos Amaya tied the game once again, 10-10.

The Goldeyes put up three runs in the top of the tenth, then held the RedHawks scoreless in the bottom half to secure the win.

Wyatt Cheney started on the bump for Fargo-Moorhead, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing six runs. Liu Fuenmayor and Parker Harm both pitched scoreless outings in relief.

The RedHawks will look to clinch a series victory when they close out their four-game series against the Goldeyes on Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.







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