Olivero Outduels Ash, RailCats Claim Series

Published on June 14, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) The RailCats and the Kane County Cougars met up for the final game of their weekend series with a high-profile pitching matchup to close out the series. The two opening day starters for each club, Deyni Olivero for Gary and Konnor Ash for Kane County battled it out at NorthWestern Medicine Field.

The RailCats scored in the top of the second on a base hit into left center to bring in Colin Summerhill from third base. From there Ash and Olivero would trade zeros for most of the game until the eighth inning. With two outs Elvis Peralta singled and Camryn Williams belted a ball into right center that would bring Peralta all the way around from first base to make it 2-0.

Olivero would go eight scoreless innings, scattering six hits with no walks, he would strike out two and induce three double plays. Jacobs Coats would come into the game and gave up a run on a sacrifice fly but would strike out the final batter and give the RailCats a series win over the Cougars. The final was 2-1.

The RailCats return home for seven-straight home games with a four-game set coming up against the Chicago Dogs and three more over the weekend facing off against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6:45 and it is Mixer's on the Mound night. Tickets are available on Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 14, 2026

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