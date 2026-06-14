RailCats Take Series Finale, Hand Cougars First Series Loss

Published on June 14, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (16-10) dropped their first series of the season Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats (13-13) in a tightly contested pitcher's duel at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The matchup featured two of the hottest arms in the American Association, and neither disappointed.

Konnor Ash (3-3) and Deyni Olivero (3-1) traded a scoreless inning early before Gary broke through in the second. After an infield single and an error put a runner in scoring position, Kevin Watson Jr. lined a two-out single into center field to score Colin Summerhill and give the RailCats a 1-0 lead. The run would prove to be unearned.

Ash quickly settled in from there. The reigning American Association Pitcher of the Month retired 10 consecutive hitters at one point and carried the one-run deficit into the eighth inning. The right-hander finished eight innings, allowing just two runs while striking out four in another quality start.

Meanwhile, Olivero was nearly untouchable.

The RailCats starter scattered six singles across eight scoreless innings and did not issue a walk. Kane County put runners on base throughout the afternoon, but three double plays erased potential rallies and prevented the Cougars from finding a breakthrough.

The Cougars' best opportunities came in the fifth and seventh innings. Back-to-back singles by Charles Mack and Sam Dexter were erased by an inning-ending double play in the fifth, while a leadoff single from Claudio Finol was followed by another twin killing in the seventh.

Gary added an insurance run in the eighth when Camryn Williams lined an RBI double into the right-center field gap, scoring Elvis Peralta and extending the lead to 2-0.

Kane County made one final push in the ninth. Josh Allen ripped a double down the left field line, and a sacrifice fly from Matt Bottcher brought him home to cut the deficit to 2-1. The run was the first allowed this season by RailCats closer Jacob Coats, but the right-hander recovered to record the final out and secure his fourth save.

Ash and Olivero combined to allow just one extra-base hit through the first eight innings as both starters turned in dominant performances. Ultimately, Gary's timely hitting and three momentum-shifting double plays proved to be the difference.

The Cougars will begin a new series on the road against the Milwaukee Milkmen start Tuesday, June 16th. They will be back at Northwestern Medicine Field Friday, June 19th to start a 3-game series with the Sioux City Explorers. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 14, 2026

RailCats Take Series Finale, Hand Cougars First Series Loss - Kane County Cougars

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