Otano Fires Complete-Game Shutout

Published on June 14, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa- Peniel Otano had the most dominant pitching performance the Explorers (13-16) have seen this season, throwing a complete - game shutout in a 5-0 win over Cleburne (11-17) that secured Sioux City's first home series victory of the season.

Otano allowed just six hits, one walk, and struck out four while inducing four double plays and rolling through six 1 - 2 - 3 innings.

It marked the first complete - game shutout by an X's starter since Austin Drury on August 6th, 2025.

Manager Steve Montgomery praised the right - hander, saying, "...the most impressive thing is how much he has matured. He loves pitching in this ballpark and for Sioux City. We're a team built on starting pitching."

It's been a remarkable turnaround for Otano, who posted a 2-7 record with a 6.72 ERA for the Explorers in 2025.

The Explorers struck first in the second inning when Jackson Van De Brake lifted a sacrifice fly to score Braulio Vasquez. Vasquez had reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a heads-up read when a groundball slipped behind shortstop Cole Foster with no one covering the bag.

Sioux City added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Dillon Tatum to make it 2-0.

The X's broke the game open in the fifth with a three - run inning.

Vasquez delivered a two - run single for his 22nd and 23rd RBIs of the season and Van De Brake followed with an RBI single for his second run driven in on the day, stretching the lead to 5-0.

That was more than enough for Otano, who stayed in complete command from first pitch to last, carving through the Cleburne lineup and slamming the door on every hint of momentum.

Sioux City starts a three - game set at Sioux Falls on Monday. First pitch for game one is at 11:05 a.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 10:35 a.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The complete game for Otano was the first complete-game shutout since Austin Drury on August 6, 2025 in a 9-0 win over Milwaukee and only second since 2021.

.It was the first home series win for Sioux City.

-Alberto Osuna has reached base in nine straight games and was 7-for-11 in the series.

-Zac Vooletich stole his 17th base.

-It was the X's first win on Sunday; they are now 1-4.







American Association Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.