Railroaders Pull Away Late to Beat the Explorers

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa- Cleburne (11-16) answered every Sioux City (12-16) push, handing the Explorers a 7-3 loss on Saturday night to force a rubber match in the series.

After the game, manager Steve Montgomery didn't mince words.

"We can't rely on stars in each and every game. We need guys to step up and guys are fighting for jobs. It's no different than Double or Triple-A."

Sioux City struck first in the second inning. Alberto Osuna led off with a double, and Zane Denton followed with an RBI double to make it 1-0, picking up right where he left off after last night's walk-off.

Cleburne answered in the third. Caleb McNeely tripled with one out, and Mallex Smith brought him home with a groundout to tie it 1-1.

The X's grabbed the lead right back in the bottom half. Henry George drove in Austin Davis on a fielder's choice after Davis reached third on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt. Sioux City led 2-1.

Cleburne tied it again in the fourth on a two-out RBI double from Oscar Hernandez, with Brantley Bell moving into scoring position on a balk. The Railroaders then took their first lead in the fifth when Frankie Tostado delivered another two-out RBI double, making it 3-2.

In the sixth, John Baker shut down a Sioux City threat, striking out Jackson Van De Brake looking on pitch No. 116 with the tying run at third.

Cleburne added insurance in the seventh when Nate Grecken walked in a run after being ahead 0-2 with two outs, extending the lead to 4-2.

Sioux City made a push in the eighth. With two outs, Braulio Vasquez walked, Osuna singled him to third, and Denton delivered a seven-pitch RBI single to cut it to 4-3. Van De Brake struck out with the tying run 90 feet away.

The ninth inning unraveled for Sioux City.

Julio Rosario walked five batters, and three runs scored. The big swing came from Brantley Bell, who lined a two-run single to make it 6-3, with another run scoring on a fielder's choice for a 7-3 lead.

Sioux City put two aboard in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't push anything across.

Sioux City finishes the three - game set against Cleburne on Sunday. First pitch for the rubber match of the series is set for 4:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 3:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. The game will also air locally in KTIV in Sioux City. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Box Score Josh Landry of the Sioux City Explorers delivers a pitch against the Cleburne Railroaders on Saturday night June 13, 2026 in the Explorers' 7-3 loss to the Railroaders at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Henry George had his 13-game hitting streak snapped.

-The X's did not steal a base for just the third game this season.

-Braulio Vasquez has a game tying RBI and a walk off RBI this season.

-The X's are 1-12 when trailing after six.

-The Explorers dropped to 5-10 at home.

-Sioux City did not hit a home run and are 1-9 when not going yard.

-Josh Landry walked just two over 6.2 while the pen walked six in 2.1.

-Tahnaj Thomas worked a 1-2-3 scoreless eighth.







American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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