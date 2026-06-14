Cougars Bounce Back to Even Series with RailCats in 9-4 Victory

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (16-9) responded after Friday night's loss with a 9-4 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats (12-13) on Saturday evening at Northwestern Medicine Field, setting up a rubber match with a chance to continue their streak of winning every series this season.

Gary grabbed an early lead in the first inning when Camryn Williams grounded into a double play that brought home Kory Howell, giving the RailCats a 1-0 advantage.

The Cougars answered emphatically in the second.

After a walk to Zane Spinn and a double by Nick Dalesandro tied the game, Kane County sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the frame. Josh Allen delivered a two-run double off the wall in left-center, Matt Bottcher followed with an RBI double, and Charles Mack added an RBI single to cap the rally and put the Cougars ahead 5-1.

Westin Muir (4-1) settled in after the first inning and turned in another strong outing. The left-hander allowed just three hits over five innings while striking out a season-high six batters. Despite issuing a season-high four walks, Muir limited the RailCats to two runs and earned his fourth victory of the season.

Gary cut into the lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Colin Summerhill, but the Cougars answered right back. Claudio Finol singled and Alex McGarry walked before Spinn delivered the biggest hit of the inning, lining a two-run triple into right-center field to extend the lead to 7-2.

The RailCats threatened again in the sixth, scoring twice on a two-run single from Summerhill, but Kane County's bullpen prevented any further damage. Jake Gilbert, Zach Veen, Art Warren, and Jake Gozzo combined to allow just two runs over the final four innings, with Warren continuing his dominant season by recording another strikeout in relief.

The Cougars added insurance in the seventh. Spinn reached on a walk and Armond Upshaw followed with a single before Bottcher drove both runners home with a two-out base hit up the middle, pushing the lead to 9-4.

Spinn finished with three RBI, while Bottcher, Allen, and Mack each drove in runs as part of a 13-hit offensive effort. Upshaw reached base four times and scored twice in the victory.

The Cougars will finish their series with the Gary Southshore Railcats tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, June 14th. The Cougars will have their ace, righty Konnor Ash going against Gary's righty Deyni Olivero. It will be a Sunday Free Feast, and include an appearance by Peppa Pig. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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