Explorers Home Struggles Continue

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, IA - Sioux City (11-15) squandered a dominant start from Zach Willeman and dropped the series finale 6-5 to Sioux Falls (14-12), falling to 4-9 at home.

Manager Steve Montgomery summed up the frustration afterward, saying, "No execution late in the game. It's a culmination of things that we are doing to lose games."

The night began with a tough blow as Warming Bernabel, making his Explorers debut after appearing in 40 MLB games with the Rockies last season, exited in the first inning with a leg injury and was carted off.

Sioux City had an early chance when Austin Davis tripled with two outs in the second, but Elliot Good grounded out to end the inning.

Through three innings, Willeman and Sioux Falls starter Garrett Martin traded zeros in a tight pitchers' duel.

The Explorers finally broke through in the fourth when Good singled home the game's first run, and Dillon Tatum followed with a two - run double to left, giving Sioux City a 3-0 lead and big production from the bottom of the order.

Willeman continued to dominate, navigating a bases - loaded, no - out jam in the sixth and allowing only a run on a walk.

He finished with one of the best outings going six innings, with four hits, one run, and a season - high 11 strikeouts. He became the first Sioux City pitcher with 10 or more strikeouts in a game since Kyle Marman on August 1, 2025.

Montgomery praised his ace afterward.

"He's the best starter in the league. There is no doubt we are a better team when he takes the mound."

Sioux Falls began its comeback in the seventh when Ben DeTaeye made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, putting runners on second and third, but he struck out Anthony Sharkas to escape.

The eighth inning unraveled quickly. Trevor Achenbach doubled, Scott Combs singled off Nate Gercken to make it 3-2, Chris Kwitzer singled to keep the inning alive, and Joe Vos tied the game with an RBI double.

Sioux City answered in the bottom half with a manufactured run. Jackson Van De Brake walked, Zane Denton bunted him to second, a wild pitch moved him to third, and Alberto Osuna lifted a sacrifice fly to put the Explorers back ahead 4-3.

But the ninth inning was disastrous.

Tahnaj Thomas walked the bases loaded, and Ryan Beaird hit Achenbach with a pitch to force in the tying run. Combs then delivered the decisive blow with a rocket two - run double off the wall in left to give Sioux Falls its first lead at 6-4.

Sioux City didn't go quietly. Charlie Hasty retired the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth before Henry George crushed a solo homer to make it 6-5.

Zac Vooletich singled on the next pitch to bring the winning run to the plate, but Braulio Vasquez flew out to right to end the game.

Sioux City opens a three - game set against Cleburne on Friday as it looks to reset and finally secure its first home series win of the season. First pitch for game three is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Henry George has a 12-game hitting streak and reached base in 16 straight and is 17 for his last 49.

-The X's pen gave up 13 earned runs in the series.

-The all-time series with Sioux Falls in 154-136 in favor of Sioux City.

-Austin Davis stole two bases to up the X's team total to 67.

-It was the first loss for Sioux City when leading after six innings. They were 10-0 now 10-1.

-The X's walked 20 in the three game series.

-Sioux City is now 4-9 at home and 2-7 in one run games.

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American Association Stories from June 12, 2026

Explorers Home Struggles Continue - Sioux City Explorers

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