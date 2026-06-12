Anthem Promotes Healthy Lifestyles for Northwest Indiana Youth Through Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is grateful for the ongoing partnership and support of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana, which continues to create meaningful opportunities for local youth. On June 18, Anthem will provide tickets, food, and transportation for Boys & Girls Club members and guests to attend a Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball game.

"Anthem is proud to support organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana that help young people learn, grow, and thrive," said Neil Steffens, President of Government Business for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana. "Providing experiences like this helps encourage healthy lifestyles while creating opportunities for youth to build relationships, gain confidence, and make lasting memories."

During the game, attendees will take part in the Anthem Dance for Health cam, an interactive in-game activity that encourages physical movement and healthy habits by inviting fans to stand up, dance, and be featured on the stadium's video board.

"We're grateful to Anthem for their continued support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana," said Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana President and CEO Mike Jessen. "From sponsoring our Club Kids at the RailCats, to providing membership scholarships that help open our doors to more youth, Anthem's partnership helps us create brighter futures for kids across our communities."

"The RailCats organization has always stood for the idea of community." RailCats General Manager Anthony Giammanco said. "We are grateful for what Anthem is doing to allow the kids from the Boys and Girls club to come out and make lasting memories at our ballpark, we also want to thank Anthem for their long-standing support of RailCats baseball."







American Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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