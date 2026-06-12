Chicago Game Rescheduled

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Thursday, June 11th regularly scheduled game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Chicago Dogs, in Rosemont, Illinois, which was postponed, has been rescheduled.

As Lincoln does not travel to Chicago again this season, the game will be played as part of a doubleheader, in Lincoln, at Haymarket Park, on Saturday, June 27th. The make-up game will begin at 3:05 p.m. and the regularly scheduled game will be held at 6:05 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests, with Chicago tabbed as the home team in the 3:05 p.m. game.

For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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