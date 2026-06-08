Saltdogs Complete Sweep of Canaries

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs douse outfielder Jake Hjelle

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey) Lincoln Saltdogs douse outfielder Jake Hjelle(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park, the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries, 12-2, in American Association Baseball action. With the win, Lincoln completed a three-game weekend sweep and wrapped up its six-game homestand at 3-3.

Lincoln (8-14) scored twelve runs, off sixteen hits, with no errors, and stranded eleven runners on base. Sioux Falls, (12-11) had two runs, with nine hits, committed two errors, and left eight runners on base, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-seven minutes, in front of 2,240 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Nick Shumpert led off the inning with a single, against Canaries starter Chase Gearing, then stole second. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle hit a two-run home run to left field, to make it 2-0. Hjelle's home run was his third that he hit in the series.

Lincoln added two more runs in the bottom of the second. Calyn Halvorson led off the inning by reaching on an error. Then, Paul Myro laid down a bunt, and reached on an error, putting runners at second and third. Then, Jacob Borrow hit a double, scoring Halvorson and Myro, to make the score, 4-0.

The Canaries got on the board in the top of the third. Facing Lincoln starer Ryan Rembisz, Joe Vos drew a one-out walk. Anthony Hall singled. Then, Chris Kwitzer grounded out to second, which scored Vos, to make it 4-1.

The Saltdogs plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jacob Morrow led off with a single. Two batters later, Cary Arbolida singled. Then, two batters later, Jario Pomares singled, scoring Morrow and Arbolida, to make it 6-1. Sioux Falls went to the bullpen and brought in Spencer Bauer to pitch. The next batter, Tanner O' Tremba, hit a two-run home run to right field, making it 8-1. The homer was O' Tremba's second of the series.

In the top of the eighth, Sioux Falls scored one run. Facing Lincoln reliever Cael Chatham, Chris Kwitzer hit a one-out single. Michael Curialle singled, as did Josh Rehwaldt. Mike Hart reached on fielder's choice, scoring Kwitzer, to make the score, 8-2.

Lincoln concluded the scoring in the bottom of the eighth, with four more runs. Facing Sioux Falls reliever Adam Diedrich, Cary Arbolida drew a walk. Then, Jake Hjelle singled. Two batters later, Tanner O' Tremba singled, scoring Arbolida, to make it 9-2. Connor Bagnieski drew a walk. Then, Calyn Halvorson did the same, scoring Hjelle, to make it 10-2. Sioux Falls made a pitching change and brought in T.J. Racherbaumer. Paul Myro walked, scoring O' Tremba, to make it 11-2. Jacob Morrow singled, scoring Bagnieski, to make it a 12-2 score, which would end up as the final.

Saltdogs starter Ryan Rembisz (1-3) earned the victory, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one run, off five hits, struck out seven, and walked one. Cael Chatham pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run, off two hits and struck out one. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, struck out one and walked one.

Sioux Falls starter Chase Gearing (2-2) took the loss, pitching 5.2 innings, yielding seven runs, off twelve hits, struck out four and walked three. Spencer Bauer pitched 0.1 inning, gave up one run, off one hit, and struck out one. Jalen Miller worked 1.0 inning and walked one. Adam Diedrich pitched 0.1 inning, gave up four runs, off two hits, and walked three. T.J. Racherbaumer pitched 0.2 innings, giving up one hit, struck out one, and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Nick Shumpert was 2-for-6. Cary Arbolida was 2-for-5. Jake Hjelle went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Jairo Pomares was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs. Tanner O' Tremba was 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three rbis. Calyn Halvorson was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Paul Myro was 1-for-3 with a run batted in. Jacob Morrow went 4-for-4 and drove home three runs.

For the Canaries, Michael Curialle and Josh Rehwaldt were 2-for-4. Mike Hart was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Lincoln will have an off day on Monday, and will begin a six-game road trip, Tuesday night. The first of a three-game series will be against the Chicago Dogs, at Impact Field, in Rosemont, Illinois. RHP Foster Pace (0-1, 4.22 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Chicago will counter with RHP Andres Diaz (2-2, 4.00 ERA). First pitch, Tuesday night, will be 6:30p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next home game will be Tuesday, June 16th, when they host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 6:35 p.m. That evening will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate one new stuffed animal or blanket for the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It will also be Taco Tuesday where fans can purchase two tacos for $6. Also, there will be $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 7, 2026

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