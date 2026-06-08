Explorers Drop Close One

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Alberto Osuna of the Sioux City Explorers

(Sioux City Explorers) Alberto Osuna of the Sioux City Explorers(Sioux City Explorers)

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA - Sioux City made Winnipeg sweat to the final out, bringing the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth, but the Explorers' (10-13) late surge wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss to the Goldeyes (10-12) on Sunday afternoon.

In the top of the second, Alberto Osuna sent a towering fly ball to left that looked like a home run off the bat. Instead, it hit the very top of the fence and stayed in play. Osuna, already in a home - run trot, was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Sioux City starter Josh Landry retired the first six batters he faced. But Winnipeg broke through in the fourth.

Noah Marcelo doubled to left to lead off and Ramon Bramasco bunted him to third. With two outs, a throwing error by Elliot Good allowed Marcelo to score and extended the inning. Landry retired the next hitter, but Winnipeg led 1-0.

Winnipeg kept applying pressure in the fifth and sixth. Ray - Patrick Didder lifted a soft liner to center that Davis nearly caught on a diving attempt. It skipped past him, rolling to the alley for a triple as Enríquez scored. Kevin García added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

In the sixth, Keshawn Lynch doubled and Max Murphy dropped a looping single into right to bring him home for a 4-0 lead.

Sioux City erased a 4-0 deficit the night before, but this time Winnipeg's pitching held firmer.

Veteran Nate Gercken entered later in the inning for his 232nd career appearance, stranding runners at the corners to keep the game within reach.

Osuna didn't miss in the seventh. He launched a solo home run to left, even sprinting hard around second before the umpire signaled it was gone to cut the deficit to 4-1.

With two outs, Good made up for his earlier error with an RBI single to make it 4-2. That chased Winnipeg starter Mitch Lambson, who had thrown six scoreless innings before the Explorers finally cracked him.

Sioux City loaded the bases with the tying run at second, but Quinn Waterhouse struck out Davis to end the inning.

Vooletich tried to stretch a leadoff single into a double in the eighth, but Max Murphy fired an incredible throw from foul territory in right to cut him down. Back - to - back singles put runners at the corners with two outs, but Dillon Tatum flew out to left to end the inning.

Good opened the ninth with a ground - rule double, bringing the tying run to the plate again. Henry George battled through an 11 - pitch at - bat before singling to move Good to third. George then stole second.

Davis grounded out to third to bring in Good and make it 4-3, with George staying at second as the tying run. But Vooletich lined out to third, ending the comeback bid.

Sioux City opens a six - game homestand on Tuesday June 9 with a three - game set against the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch for game one is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Nate Gercken made his 232 career appearance.

-Elliot Good had his eighth multi-hit game.

-Zac Vooletich ha6 seven RBI in the series.

-Sioux City did not steal a base in the game and were 0-1 for one.

-The loss ended a five-game winning streak in Winnipeg for the X's.

-Sioux City is 9-5 when hitting a home run.

-Alberto Osuna hit his team leading 6th home run of the season.

-Henry George has a nine game hitting streak and reached base in 13 straight and is 11 for his last 35.

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American Association Stories from June 7, 2026

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