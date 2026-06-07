Lambson Leads Goldeyes Past Explorers

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Mitchell Lambson of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman) Mitchell Lambson of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (10-12) avoided a series sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Sioux City Explorers at Blue Cross Park Sunday afternoon.

After the first three innings were scoreless, Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when right fielder Max Murphy reached on a fielding error with two out, allowing centre fielder Noah Marcelo to come home.

The Goldeyes added two more in the fifth. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder tripled to centre field, driving in first baseman Roby Enríquez. Didder then scored on catcher Kevin García's sacrifice fly to centre, making it 3-0.

In the sixth, Murphy blooped a single to right field that brought second baseman Keshawn Lynch in, giving Winnipeg a four-run cushion.

Sioux City (10-13) first baseman Alberto Osuna led off the seventh inning with a home run to left, and shortstop Elliot Good later singled home designated hitter Zane Denton to cut the Goldeyes' lead to 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, Good crossed the plate on centre fielder Austin Davis' ground out to third base as the Explorers pulled to within one, with the tying run at second base and two out. However, the next batter, third baseman Zac Vooletich, lined out to end the ballgame.

Mitchell Lambson (W, 2-3) went 6 and 2/3 innings for the Goldeyes, allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out a pair and walked three. Quinn Waterhouse and Derrick Cherry (S, 4) appeared in relief.

Josh Landry (L, 0-3) pitched 5 and 1/3 innings for Sioux City, allowing four runs - three earned - on seven hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Winnipeg announced two roster moves Sunday. Infielder/outfielder Adam Hall was placed on the Injured List, retroactive to June 3. Hall was removed from the June 2 game vs. Sioux Falls after being injured. Secondly, right-handed relief pitcher Dominic Hambley was acquired from the Kansas City Monarchs in exchange for a player to be named later. The Victoria, British Columbia native appeared in six games with Kansas City this season, posting an 0-1 record with a 6.75 earned run average. The 23-year-old was chosen by the Chicago Cubs in the 18th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Belmont High School in Victoria.

The Goldeyes continue their season-long, 10-game homestand with three games against the Cleburne Railroaders beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Arij Fransen (0-1, 6.07 ERA) is expected to start for Winnipeg, with Cleburne expected to go with lefty Luke Short (0-4, 5.79 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tuesday is Country Night and $2 Tuesday, Wednesday is School Patrol Appreciation Night, and Thursday is the always popular Shirt Off Our Backs Night, where a lucky fan will win the jersey right off a Goldeyes player's back after every inning.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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Lambson Leads Goldeyes Past Explorers - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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