Sioux City Rallies to Beat Goldeyes

Published on June 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes' Ryo Kohigashi on the mound

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes' Ryo Kohigashi on the mound(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Sioux City Explorers (10-12) erased an early four-run deficit and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-4 at Blue Cross Park Saturday evening.

Winnipeg (9-12) right fielder Max Murphy got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with an infield single that drove in third baseman Ramón Bramasco. A batter later, designated hitter Roby Enríquez grounded out to second base, allowing left fielder Jiandido Tromp to cross the plate and it was quickly 2-0 Goldeyes.

Ryo Kohigashi - Nick Kuhlman/Winnipeg Goldeyes | Click here to download this image.

Two innings later, the Goldeyes increased their lead to 4-0 when second baseman Keshawn Lynch doubled down the left field line to drive in Tromp and Murphy.

Sioux City finally broke through in the fifth, tying the game at 4-4. Third baseman Zac Vooletich doubled to left field to bring in shortstop Elliot Good and left fielder Henry George. The next hitter, first baseman Alberto Osuna hit a two-run home run to left.

The Explorers added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Catcher Dillon Tatum led off with a home run to left, right fielder Jackson Mayo came in on Vooletich's single to centre, and Osuna drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Good to make it 7-4.

Sioux City starter Reed Butz (W, 2-1) allowed four runs - all earned - on six hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out two. Tahnaj Thomas (S, 1) pitched around a one-out walk to keep the Winnipeg bats silent in the ninth.

Ryo Kohigashi started for the Goldeyes and gave up just three hits in four innings of work. He struck out six and walked one. Jack Seward and Tasker Strobel (L, 1-1) appeared in relief. Strobel gave up three runs on six hits in four innings, striking out five and issuing one free pass.

Winnipeg will look to avoid the series sweep on Sunday Family Fun Day and Baseball Manitoba Day at the Ballpark at 1:00 p.m. with veteran Mitchell Lambson (1-3, 10.31 ERA) set to start for the Goldeyes. Sioux City will counter with fellow southpaw Josh Landry (0-1, 6.00 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The season-long, 10-game homestand will conclude with three games against the Cleburne Railroaders June 9-11. Tuesday is Country Night and $2 Tuesday, Wednesday is School Patrol Appreciation Night, and Thursday is the always popular Shirt Off Our Backs Night, where a lucky fan will win the jersey right off a Goldeyes player's back after every inning.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

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American Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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