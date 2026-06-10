Goldeyes Game Postponed Due to Rain

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Tuesday's American Association game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Cleburne Railroaders at Blue Cross Park has been postponed due to rain.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday, June 10, with game one getting underway at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap will follow the completion of the first game by approximately 30 minutes. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday's game may be exchanged at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office for those of equal value to any remaining 2026 Goldeyes regular season home game. Those with tickets for Wednesday's regularly scheduled game may attend both contests.

Right-hander Arij Fransen (0-1, 6.07 ERA) is expected to start game one for Winnipeg, with Cleburne expected to go with lefty Luke Short (0-4, 5.79 ERA). The second game will feature the Goldeyes' Luke Boyd (3-1, 4.57 ERA) and Railroaders righty Aaron Mishoulam (2-1, 3.50 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:05 p.m. The games will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Wednesday is School Patrol Appreciation Night, and the 10-game homestand concludes Thursday with the always-popular Shirt Off Our Backs Night, where a lucky fan will win the jersey right off a Goldeyes player's back after every inning.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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