Explorers Strike First in I-29 Rivarly

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Peniel Otano

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Peniel Otano(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sioux City (11-13) gave up an early lead, grabbed it right back, and never looked back in the first matchup of the season against I - 29 rival Sioux Falls (12-12) with an 8-2 win on Tuesday night at Lewis & Clark Park.

Manager Steve Montgomery praised his club's approach afterward. "We have to continue to be patient. We kept the speed up and kept getting production up and down the lineup."

Sioux Falls opened the scoring in the top of the first when Michael Curialle lined an RBI single to bring home Joe Vos, who had started the game with a walk.

The Explorers wasted no time responding.

In the bottom half, Henry George and Austin Davis ripped back - to - back doubles to set the table. Braulio Vasquez tied the game with an infield single, and after Zane Denton worked a walk to load the bases, Jackson Van De Brake drew another free pass to force in Davis for a 2-1 lead.

George doubled again to begin the second inning for his second extra - base hit in two frames. Two walks loaded the bases, and Alberto Osuna forced in a run with another walk, extending the lead to 3-1.

In the fourth, Vasquez, in first game back after missing the Winnipeg series, launched a two - out solo homer, his fifth of the season, to push the advantage to 4-1.

One inning later, Denton joined the home - run parade, driving an opposite - field solo shot for his first of the year and a 5-1 Explorers lead. Sioux Falls trimmed the deficit in the sixth on a solo homer from Mike Hart, but that was all the Canaries could muster.

Sioux City put the game away in the eighth. Two hits - by - pitches and a walk loaded the bases for Denton, and he delivered the biggest swing of the night. A bases - clearing double into the gap. His four RBI marked a new season high and stretched the lead to 8-2.

Sioux City continues the three - game set against Sioux Falls on Wednesday. First pitch for game one is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Henry George has a 10-game hitting streak and reached base in 14 straight and is 13 for his last 40.

-Zane Denton had his second four RBI game joining Zac Vooletich and Braulio Vasquez with four RBI games.

-Sioux Falls lost their fifth straight.

-Sioux City is 10-5 when hitting a home run.

-The X's hit two home runs and stole two bases. They have 63 stolen bases to lead the league and are fourth in home runs with 22.

-The X's are second in the circuit with 130 runs scored.

-Ben DeTaeye has not allowed an earned run in his last 10 plus innings.

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American Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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