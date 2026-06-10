Late Rally Falls Short as DockHounds Extend Winning Streak

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (14-8) threatened late but could not overcome a big sixth inning from the Lake Country DockHounds (18-5), falling 6-3 on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The DockHounds extended their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games, moving within one victory of tying the longest winning streak in American Association history held by the Pensacola Pelicans in 2010.

Despite loading the bases in the first inning against Luke Hansel (4-1), Kane County was unable to push across an early run. The Cougars stranded 13 runners on base in the contest, including leaving the bases loaded twice.

Konnor Ash (3-2) matched Hansel through the early innings. The reigning American Association Pitcher of the Month scattered five hits through the first five frames, with the game's only run coming in the fourth inning when a two-out error allowed Ryan Hernandez to score and give Lake Country a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars answered in the fifth. Sam Dexter jumped on the first pitch of the inning and launched a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 1-1. The blast was Dexter's second home run of the season and just the second home run hit by a Cougar at Northwestern Medicine Field this year.

Lake Country broke the game open in the sixth. Hernandez answered Dexter's homer with a solo shot of his own before Jake Snider delivered a two-run triple and Ripken Reyes followed with an RBI single. By the end of the inning, the DockHounds had turned a one-run game into a 5-1 advantage.

The Cougars had another golden opportunity in the seventh. Dexter singled and two walks loaded the bases with one out, but reliever Brody Rodning escaped the jam with a strikeout and a groundout to preserve the four-run lead.

Lake Country added an insurance run in the ninth on Hernandez's third hit and second RBI of the night, extending the lead to 6-1.

Kane County made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth. Dave Matthews, Armond Upshaw, and Josh Allen opened the inning with consecutive singles before Matt Bottcher grounded into a run-scoring double play. Claudio Finol followed with an RBI single, and the Cougars brought the tying run to the plate after loading the bases with two outs. However, Jacob Pilarski struck out Charles Mack to end the game and secure the Lake Country victory.

Finol finished with two hits and an RBI, while Allen reached base four times. Hernandez paced the DockHounds' offense with three hits, two RBI, and a home run as Lake Country collected 14 hits in the opener.

The Cougars and DockHounds will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. as Kane County looks to even the series against the East Division leaders. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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