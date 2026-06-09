Explorers Ready to Roll into June

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home from Canada after taking two of three games over the Winnipeg Goldeyes this past weekend to renew their I-29 rivalry with the Sioux Falls Canaries at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The X's are set to roll into June starting tonight as the big series begins along with a full promotional schedule on tap for the fans of Siouxland.

Explorers Opponent

The Sioux Falls Canaries, June 9-11

TUESDAY, June 9-6:35 p.m.

TRIVIA TUESDAY: Enjoy discounted Carbliss and interactive trivia, and win prizes, thanks to Carbliss.

WEDNESDAY, June 10-6:35 p.m.

WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Join us for X's-themed Bingo, where fans can play along, cheer loud, and score awesome prizes all night long.

WEENIE WEDNESDAY: Enjoy $2-dollar hot dogs!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend with you to the game!

THURSDAY, June 11-6:35 p.m.

TASTY THURSDAY: Happy hour food specials before first pitch, $5 tickets for college students, $2 select 12oz beers, and $2 Pepsi products, thanks to Pub52.

Following the series, the Explorers' homestand continues with the Cleburne Railroaders as they make their only trip from Texas to Sioux City this season. The two teams will begin a three-game series Friday night, June 12 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at xsbaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







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Explorers Ready to Roll into June - Sioux City Explorers

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