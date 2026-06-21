Errors Costly in 2-1 Loss to Kane County

Published on June 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers' Peniel Otano on the mound

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Jenna Spanola Kane County Cougars) Sioux City Explorers' Peniel Otano on the mound(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Jenna Spanola Kane County Cougars)

GENEVA, IL - Four errors spoiled a brilliant outing from Peniel Otano as Sioux City (15-19) fell 2-1 to Kane County (17-14) on Saturday night.

The X's drop to 2-8 in one - run games this season.

Offense was scarce early, the two teams combined for just four hits and five stranded runners through three innings, with only one man reaching third.

The Explorers broke the scoreless tie in the fourth when Alberto Osuna launched a solo home run to left - center, giving Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

But the bottom half unraveled.

With a runner on second and two outs, a groundball rolled against the shift and Jackson Van De Brake's throw to third sailed out of play, allowing Claudio Finol to score. It was the Explorers' second error of the inning and third of the game, and it tied things at 1-1.

Otano kept the game even in the sixth, stranding a runner at third after a mound visit from manager Steve Montgomery, then finishing seven innings with just one unearned run, two walks, and four strikeouts.

It was his fifth quality start in seven outings.

But the eighth inning proved costly.

A leadoff walk against Ryan Beaird turned into trouble when his throw to first sailed over Braulio Vásquez, putting runners at second and third with nobody out for Sioux City's fourth error of the night.

Trey Morrill entered in relief, but Charles Mack lifted a sacrifice fly to right to give Kane County a 2-1 lead.

The X's got the tying run on base in the ninth, but Jake Gozzo closed the door for his fifth save.

Sioux City finishes the three - game set at Kane County on Sunday. First pitch for game three is at 1:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Peniel Otano tossed his fifth quality start and has not allowed an earned run in his last two starts over 16 innings.

-The X's dropped to are 9-9 on the road this season.

-Alberto Osuna hit his team leading eighth home run.

-The X's were retired on the first pitch swing in the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th innings.

-Sioux City is 2-8 in one-run games.

-The X's are 4-3 on Saturday.

By: Andrew Della Piana

Images from this story



Sioux City Explorers' Peniel Otano on the mound

(Jenna Spanola Kane County Cougars)







American Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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