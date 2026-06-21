Cougars Capitalize on Explorers Errors to Even Series

Published on June 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (17-14) returned to the win column Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field, defeating the Sioux City Explorers (15-19) by a final score of 2-1 to even the three-game series.

In a game dominated by pitching and defense, Kane County capitalized on four Sioux City errors while its bullpen combined for four scoreless innings to secure the victory and end a five-game losing streak.

Vin Timpanelli and reigning American Association Pitcher of the Week Peniel Otaño matched each other early. Timpanelli worked around traffic in the first three innings before surrendering the game's first run in the fourth when Alberto Osuna launched a solo home run over the left-field wall to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Claudio Finol reached on a throwing error and later came around to score after another Explorers miscue, tying the game at 1-1.

Timpanelli settled in from there, finishing five innings while allowing just one run. The right-hander stranded runners in scoring position multiple times and kept the Cougars within striking distance throughout the evening.

Both offenses had opportunities but struggled to capitalize. Finol doubled and reached third in the sixth, while Kane County left several runners in scoring position against Otaño, who finished seven strong innings with four strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.

The deciding run came in the eighth. Todd Lott worked a leadoff walk against Ryan Beaird (1-2) and advanced into scoring position after Sioux City's fourth error of the night. With two outs, Charles Mack delivered a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Lott and giving the Cougars their first lead of the game.

Art Warren (1-0) earned the win after a scoreless eighth inning, continuing his dominant season by recording his 24th strikeout in just 13 innings of work.

Jake Gozzo closed the door in the ninth, working around a walk to secure his fifth save of the season.

The Cougars' bullpen of Graham Firoved, Logan Nissen, Warren, and Gozzo combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four. Timpanelli shined allowing just the one earned run in 5 innings of work.

The Cougars will finish their series with the Sioux City Explorers tomorrow, Sunday, June 21st at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 PM. It will be a Sunday Free Feast and will also include a #1 Dad jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 dads that are 21 or older to celebrate Father's Day. Windy City Game Theater will also be at the ballpark. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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