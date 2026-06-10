Doersching Drives in 10, RailCats Drubbed 13-1

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats returned back to the Steel Yard for a new series with the Milwaukee Milkmen, a rematch from their previous series from a month ago that took place at Franklin Field. J.C. Flowers would go for the RailCats and faced off against Davis Welch.

Flowers would put a Milkmen runner on every base without a ball being put in a play. A wild pitch forced home a run and Griffin Doersching blasted a three-run homer to make it 4-0. Milwaukee scored two more runs on an error from Flowers and Doersching would clear the fence again with his second three-run homer. It was Doersching again with an RBI single to make it 10-0.

The RailCats would struggle offensively against Welch who went seven scoreless. In the eighth, Doersching would homer a third time and it was another three-run shot that put him at a league record, 10-RBIs. Nick Podkul would contribute the only run with a home run, the final was 13-1.

The RailCats go to 11-11 and have lost three in a row. They will turn to Matt Reitz tomorrow for a 6:45 game with LHP Jhordany Mezquita going for Milwaukee. A livestream will be available on AABaseball.TV.

Tomorrow will be Boiler-up Night at the ballpark and Cream and Crimson night will be on Thursday. Tickets will be available on Tixr.com/RailCats or call the park at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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