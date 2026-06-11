X's Handed Home Loss

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - Sioux Falls (13-12) jumped on Sioux City (11-14) from the start and never eased off, piling on early offense and rolling to a 14-3 win on Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

The Canaries struck first for the second straight night.

Michael Curialle opened the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the first to make it 1-0 Sioux Falls. They scored in the first inning last night as well before allowing five unanswered, but this time the momentum stayed firmly on their side.

Trevor Achenbach led off the second with a solo home run to push the lead to 2-0. Sioux Falls followed with two straight singles, then a Joe Vos RBI double made it 3-0. Curialle added a sacrifice fly for 4-0, Josh Rehwaldt singled in another to make it 5-0, and Mike Hart doubled home the sixth run.

Ten Canaries came to the plate in the inning, ending Hunter Cashero's night after seven hits and six earned runs.

Sioux City got on the board in the bottom half with a Cade Marquardt RBI groundout to make it 6-1. Curialle's second sac fly of the night extended the lead to 7-1 in the fourth.

The Explorers answered with an infield RBI single from Henry George, scoring Jackson Van De Brake to make it 7-2 and pushing George's hitting streak to 11 straight games.

Chris Kwitzer doubled in a run in the fifth to make it 8-2. At that point, every Sioux Falls hitter had a hit.

Achenbach struck again in the sixth with a two - run triple after back - to - back walks, stretching the lead to 10-2.

In the eighth, Hart added his second RBI of the night with a single to right, and Mason Minzey lifted a sac fly to make it 12-2. Henry George drove in another in the bottom half to cut it to 12-3.

Curialle capped his huge night with his fourth RBI on a ninth - inning double, and Hart followed with an RBI single to make it 14-3, tying the most runs Sioux City has allowed in a game this season.

Sioux City will wrap up the three - game set against Sioux Falls on Thursday night. First pitch for game three is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Henry George has a 11-game hitting streak and reached base in 15 straight and is 16 for his last 44.

-Braulio Vasquez had his sixth straight two-hit game.

-Zane Denton had his second straight multi-hit game going 3-for-5. He is 5-for-7 in the series.

-The X's pen gave up eight earned runs.

-The all-time series with Sioux Falls is 154-135 in favor of Sioux City.

-Every Sioux Falls batter got at least one hit and seven different players had RBI.

-Zac Vooletich stole two bases to up the X's team total to 65.







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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