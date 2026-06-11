Goldeyes Hold on to Split Doubleheader

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Tasker Strobel

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Tasker Strobel(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-13) split a doubleheader with the Cleburne Railroaders Wednesday evening at Blue Cross Park, dropping the opener 8-5 and taking the nightcap 2-1.

In game one, Cleburne (9-15) opened the scoring in the second inning when second baseman Brantley Bell lined a single to right that drove in designated hitter Carter Aldrete.

The Goldeyes responded with four runs in the third. Right fielder Max Murphy drove a two-out, bases-clearing double to centre field that scored catcher Raphaël Pelletier, first baseman Kevin García, and designated hitter Jiandido Tromp. One batter later, second baseman Keshawn Lynch made it 4-1 Winnipeg with a double to left that brought in Murphy.

Bell notched his second run batted in of the game in the top of the fourth when he singled up the middle to bring in first baseman Frankie Tostado. In the same inning, a bases-loaded walk to catcher Ángel Mendoza forced in shortstop Cole Foster to cut the Goldeyes' lead to 4-3.

In the fifth inning, Foster tied the game with a single to left that scored centre fielder Delino DeShields, before third baseman Caleb McNeely hit a two-out grand slam home run to left that gave the Railroaders an 8-4 lead.

Winnipeg was able to get one run back in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to left off the bat of left fielder Roby Enríquez. Lynch scored on the play to trim Cleburne's lead to 8-5.

The Goldeyes threatened in the seventh, bringing the tying run to the plate with nobody out, but former Winnipeg reliever Ryder Yakel (S, 2) was able to end the threat.

Luke Short (W, 1-4) went five innings for the Railroaders, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Arij Fransen (L, 0-2) started for the Goldeyes. He worked 4 and 2/3 innings, giving up six runs - five earned - on four hits while fanning a pair and walking three. Eli Saul, Willian Suárez, and Weston Lombard appeared in relief for Winnipeg.

The second game got underway at 9:30 p.m. and the first two innings were scoreless.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the third when third baseman Ramón Bramasco lined a base hit to centre that scored first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam and catcher García.

There was no further scoring until the top of the seventh inning. Cleburne right fielder Cody Thomas singled to centre field to drive in left fielder Mallex Smith. With Thomas at first base representing the tying run and the clock nearing midnight, Aldrete grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the ballgame.

Dominic Hambley (W, 1-1) was awarded the victory in a scorer's decision. He allowed one hit in 1 and 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking three. Tasker Strobel started for Winnipeg and worked three innings, giving up four hits and fanning a pair. Quinn Waterhouse and Derrick Cherry (S, 5) also made appearances out of the bullpen.

The series concludes Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Luke Boyd (3-1, 4.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Goldeyes. The Railroaders are expected to counter with southpaw Ben Hampton (0-1, 4.70 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Thursday is the always-popular Shirt Off Our Backs Night, where a lucky fan will win the jersey right off a Goldeyes player's back after every inning.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.