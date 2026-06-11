RedHawks' Offensive Barrage Sinks Monarchs

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (10-14) collected 16 hits and eight walks, powering them to a 12-5 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs (14-9) on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 3,531 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Five separate RedHawks had multi-hit days at the plate. Dillon Thomas paced the group, going 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Jairus Richards gathered three knocks of his own, including a solo home run in the seventh inning.

After a rain delay pushed the start back 90 minutes, the RedHawks wasted no time getting on the board. Dillon Thomas drove in two runners with a double, before Jairus Richards drove in two more with a two-RBI single.

Fargo-Moorhead continued to pile on runs in the third. Jesus Lujano smacked a triple to deep center field to drive in two runs before Thomas and Jose Sermo both added RBI singles. Tripp Clark capped off the inning with an RBI double to extend the RedHawks lead to five.

The RedHawks tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth and the Richards home run in the seventh brought the lead up to seven.

Kansas City stuck around, scoring five runs across the first four innings but was held scoreless the rest of the way by the RedHawks bullpen.

Bryce Brassfield earned the win for the RedHawks, going four innings in relief of Hunter Day. Brassfield allowed five hits and punched out five batters.

Mason Pelio tossed 2.2 scoreless innings as well, allowing just one hit and striking out three. Tyler Jeans pitched the ninth, finalizing a RedHawks win with two strikeouts of his own.

The RedHawks look to sweep the series Thursday afternoon in the first Business Day Game of the season at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.