Woodchippers Shred Goldeyes in Series Opener

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo Woodchippers née RedHawks (11-15) earned their fourth win in five games, taking down the Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-15) 10-2 in front of a home crowd of 4,057 on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Woodchippers put up a run in six different innings, using five extra-base hits and 13 total hits to pour on 10 runs.

Kyle Crigger started on the bump, tossing six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

Angelo Cabral pitched two scoreless innings of his own, punching out three batters. Parker Harm finished the game on the mound, collecting one strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Tripp Clark led the way for the Woodchippers batters, going 2-for-3 with two walks. He smacked a 398-foot solo shot to center field in the bottom of the fifth.

The Goldeyes scored one in the top of the first, but the Woodchippers responded promptly. Juan Fernandez lifted a fly ball down the right field line that just cleared the fence, giving the Woodchippers a 2-1 lead.

Colby Wilkerson smacked a two-run double to deep left field in the third, then an error and a fielder's choice in the fourth extended the lead to four.

Winnipeg got one back in the top of the fourth, but Tripp Clark's home run in the fifth and a Jose Sermo RBI single in the sixth gave Fargo an 8-2 lead.

The Woodchippers capped off their night with two more runs in the seventh. One came from an Andy Nelson RBI single, while another came on a Juan Fernandez fielder's choice.

The Woodchippers return to being the RedHawks Saturday night for Game 2 of their four-game set against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 6 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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