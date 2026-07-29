RedHawks Drop Series Opener against Saltdogs

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in action

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in action(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (32-30) dropped their series opener 5-3 against the Lincoln Saltdogs (29-34) on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field in front of 3,190 fans.

Tuesday's game is the first loss in a home series opener for the RedHawks since May 26.

Jose Sermo went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks and two runs scored. Aidan Byrne and Brian Fuentes both collected two hits and an RBI.

Bryce Brassfield made his sixth start of the season on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. He tossed 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits.

Tyler Jandron pitched 2.2 innings in relief and gathered two strikeouts. Jon Beymer pitched a scoreless top of the ninth with two strikeouts of his own.

The Saltdogs got up early with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a Cam Phelts single driving in two runs in the second inning.

The RedHawks grabbed two runs back with an RBI single from Brian Fuentes and an Aidan Byrne RBI double in the bottom of the second. Tripp Clark tied the game at three apiece with an RBI single in the third.

The Saltdogs took the lead for good in the fourth and added an extra insurance run in the seventh from a Nick Shumpert RBI double.

The RedHawks look to even the series on Wednesday, when they take on Lincoln for Game 2 of their three-game series. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 7:02 p.m.

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