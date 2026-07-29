Canaries Hold off Lake Country, Collect Fourth Consecutive Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - The Sioux Falls Canaries survived a furious Lake Country comeback Tuesday night, topping the DockHounds 12-10 in ten innings, earning their ninth win in the last ten contests.

The Birds scored twice in the second inning on a pair of bases loaded walks drawn by Scott Combs and Mike Hart. The Canaries sent eleven batters to the plate an inning later and tallied more six runs. Michael Curialle drew a bases loaded walk before Joe Vos knocked in two more with a base hit. Combs and Grady Mee each added RBI singles and Josh Rehwaldt followed with a sacrifice groundout.

Lake Country got three runs back in the bottom half on a three-run homerun. Sioux Falls scored on a groundball double play in the top of the fourth to stretch the lead to six.

The DockHounds fought back with three more runs in the fifth inning and the 9-6 score held until the top of the ninth. Combs led off the inning with a solo homerun to put the Birds in front by four.

Twice down to their final strike in the home half, Lake Country scored four times to tie the game and force extra innings.

With Chase Engelhard running at second base to start the top of the tenth, Anthony Sharkas pushed a bunt up the third base line. The ball was thrown away into right field, allowing Engelhard to score. The ball was then thrown away again trying to cut down Sharkas at third base, allowing him to score.

That was all the run support Kody Dalen needed, retiring all three batters he faced in the bottom half to earn his first professional save.

Engelhard finished with three hits and Combs added two while Christian Edwards fanned a season-high eight over six innings. The Birds (35-28) have now won four in a row and will look to clinch the series on Wednesday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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