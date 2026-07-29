RailCats Five-Runs in Sixth Snaps Losing Skid

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The RailCats returned to the Steel Yard having lost all seven games they played on their road trip to Fargo and Sioux Falls and nine-straight. Gary entered the series with the Sioux City Explorers 24-39 and in fifth place in the East Division, eight games back of a playoff spot. Opening Day Starter Deyni Olivero took on Penel Otaño to kick-off the second series.

The Explorers in the top of the first inning loaded up the bases and Alberto Osuna hit a double off the left field wall to bring in three runners to put the Explorers ahead by three early. In the bottom of the third, Korry Howell, Elvis Peralta and Colin Summerhill hit three-straight singles to load up the bases for Marc Flores. Flores would pick up a hit and score two runners and move Summerhill to third, Joe Suozzi brought Summerhill in to tie the game.

The next half inning, Sioux City retook the lead. Dillon Tatum hit a ball past third to score Jackson Van De Brake, and Braulio Vasquez got the second RBI of the inning, and it was 5-3. The bottom of the sixth was a big one for the 'Cats. With bases loaded and no one out, Cole Yearsley hit a sacrifice fly and Howell dropped a ball into the outfield to knot up the game again. Summerhill hit the second sac fly of the inning to give the RailCats the lead, and after a Marc Flores walk the bases were loaded for Suozzi. Suozzi would give Gary two more insurance runs with an automatic double to make it 8-5.

One more run crossed for the RailCats when Marc Flores crushed a ball 398 feet down the right field line. Jacob Coats would pitch a scoreless ninth and the RailCats losing streak ended as the final from the Steel Yard was 9-5 last night. Hayden Bailey, a true rookie, pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and recorded his first professional win.

The RailCats and Explorers play again at Noon Wednesday for Youth and Senior Day Presented by AARP. Crown Point native Frank Plesac will be making the start. Tickets are available at Tixr.com/RailCats or call the park at 219-882-2255. Their will also be a free live stream of the game on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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