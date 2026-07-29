Three Homers Lift Goldeyes to Fourth Straight

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Sage Ferguson

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Allie Brakel/Kansas City Monarchs) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Sage Ferguson(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Allie Brakel/Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (31-31) belted three solo home runs Tuesday evening to defeat the Kansas City Monarchs 3-1 at Legends Field and extend their winning streak to four games.

Winnipeg wasted no time opening the scoring. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder drove the second pitch of the ballgame over the left-field wall for his team-leading 15th home run of the season. Three batters later, centre fielder Noah Marcelo crushed his 11th homer of the campaign to centre field, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Goldeyes added to their lead in the fourth inning when third baseman Ramón Bramasco led off the frame with a home run to right field, going deep for the second consecutive game.

Kansas City (37-27) scored its lone run in the seventh inning when designated hitter Luken Baker hit a solo home run to left field. It was his fifth home run in five games against Winnipeg this season.

Luke Boyd (W, 7-3) delivered a dominant performance for the Goldeyes, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out eight and walked one before giving way to rookie Sage Ferguson (S, 1), who retired the Monarchs in order in his professional debut.

Former major leaguer Michael Mariot (L, 0-1) started for Kansas City, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

The series concludes Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Kevin Vaupel (2-5, 6.43 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg, while right-hander Geison Urbáez (2-1, 3.21 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Monarchs.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 31, at 7:00 p.m. to begin a seven-game homestand with the first of three games against the Lincoln Saltdogs. That evening, the club will play under its alternate identity, the Manitoba Mosquitoes!

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Sage Ferguson

(Allie Brakel/Kansas City Monarchs)







American Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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