Lincoln Wins Third Straight with Victory over RedHawks

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs exchange congratulations in the dugout

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs exchange congratulations in the dugout(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Fargo, North Dakota - Foster Pace pitched six strong innings, while Cam Phelts drove in three runs, and the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-3, Tuesday night, at Newman Outdoor Field. Paul Myro IV collected three hits and Zac McCleve claimed his fifth save of the season.

Lincoln (29-34) scored five runs, off eleven hits, with no errors, and left six runners on base. Fargo-Moorhead (32-30) plated three runs, with ten hits, committed no errors, and left nine runners aboard. Tuesday night's game lasted two hours and fifty-six minutes and was played in front of 3,190 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing RedHawks starter Bryce Brassfield, Cam Phelts led off the game with a single. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares singled. Then, Lincoln executed a double steal to put runners at second and third. After Cary Arbolida drew a walk, Connor Bagnieski hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Phelts, to make it 1-0.

In the top of the second, Lincoln extended its lead. Jase Woita led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Paul Myro IV singled, putting runners on the corners. Myro IV stole second base. Then, Cam Phelts singled, driving in both runners, to make it a 3-0 Lincoln advantage.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the bottom of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Foster Pace, Jose Sermo doubled. Three batters later, Jairus Richards drew a walk. Then, Brian Fuentes singled, scoring Sermo, to make it 3-1. The next batter, Aiden Byrne hit a pop up in shallow right field, for a double, scoring Richards, to make it a 3-2 ball game.

The RedHawks tied the score in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Jose Sermo drew a walk. Then, Matt Kroon singled. The next batter, Tripp Clark, singled, scoring Sermo, to make the score 3-3.

Lincoln responded immediately by plating a run it the top of the fourth. Jase Woita led off with a walk. Then, Griffin Everitt singled to center. Paul Myro IV grounded to short, which forced out Everitt, leaving Lincon with runners on the corners. Then, Cam Phelts grounded out to second but was able to beat out the relay throw on a double-play attempt, which scored Woita, and Lincoln led 4-3.

The Saltdogs added a big insurance run in the top of the seventh. Facing RedHawks reliever Tyler Jandron, Paul Myro IV led off the inning with a single. Then, Cam Phelts laid down a sacrifice bunt to get Myro IV to second base. The next batter, Nick Shumpert, doubled down the left field line, scoring Myro IV, to make it 5-3, which would turn out to be the final score of the game.

Starting pitcher for Lincoln, Foster Pace (2-3), earned a quality start and the win by pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off eight hits, struck out three and walked three. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and walked one. Gabriel Jaramillo threw 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit and struck out one. Zac McCleve (5) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Bryce Brassfield (2-2) took the loss, pitching 5.1 innings, giving up four runs, off seven hits, struck out two and walked three. Tyler Jandron threw 2.2 innings, yielding one run, off two hits, struck out two and walked one. Jon Beymer pitched 1.0 inning, surrendered two hits and struck out two.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cam Phelts was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Nick Shumpert was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Connor Bagnieski went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Griffin Everitt was 2-for-4. Paul Myro IV went 3-for-4.

For the RedHawks, Jose Sermo was 2-for-2. Tripp Clark went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Brian Fuentes and Aidan Byrne were both 2-for-4 with one RBI, each.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night. RHP Jacob Hughes (3-2, 5.00 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Eric Chalus (3-0, 2.61 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. The first pitch at Newman Outdoor Field will be 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next Saltdogs home game will be Friday, August 7th, when Lincoln hosts the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park, beginning at 7:05 p.m. That game will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! sponsored by Abante Marketing. It is also The Arc of Lincoln Disability Empowerment Night. In addition, there will be Post-Game Fireworks sponsored by Sandhills Global. Plus, part of the Saltdogs 25th Season Celebration, there will be 25% off in the Souvenir Store. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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