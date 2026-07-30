Dockhounds Snap Birds Winning Streak

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - The Sioux Falls Canaries were unable to overcome an early deficit, falling to Lake Country 21-7 on Wednesday.

The DockHounds struck for two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. The Birds got a run back in the second on a sacrifice groundout from Chase Engelhard but Lake Country responded with three in the home half and added another in the third.

Anthony Hall drove in two with a double in the fourth inning to bring Sioux Falls within 6-3 before the DockHounds tacked on a solo homerun in the bottom portion.

The Canaries fought back in the fifth inning with an Anthony Sharkas RBI double and a run scoring on a passed ball to pull within 7-5 but that's as close as the Birds would get the rest of the way.

Lake Country broke the game open with four runs in the sixth inning, seven in the seventh and three in the eighth. Sioux Falls scored twice in the eighth on a bases loaded walk from Sharkas and a Mike Hart sacrifice flyout.

Sharkas, Hart, Hall and Michael Curialle each finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 35-29 overall. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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