Sioux City Erupts for Season-High Inning

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







GARY, IN - Sioux City (29-34) used its biggest inning of the season to roll past Gary SouthShore (25-40) on Wednesday, winning 10-4.

The Explorers responded exactly the way Steve Montgomery hoped after Tuesday's missed chances. "We did tonight what we didn't do last night, we got guys in from third, and that was the biggest difference," Montgomery said.

Through three scoreless innings, Nathan Mertens and Frank Plesac traded zeros, allowing just three combined hits with five strikeouts. The game flipped in the fifth.

Sioux City erupted for seven runs on five hits in the top of the inning in its highest-scoring frame of the year.

Jackson Van De Brake jump - started the outburst with a two - run triple into the right - center alley. Dillon Tatum followed with an infield single down the third - base line to score Van De Brake, and Zac Vooletich lined a single to right to make it 4-0. Braulio Vásquez blooped a run - scoring single to right, D'Shawn Knowles punched another RBI single to right, and Alberto Osuna grounded out to bring home the seventh run of the inning for a 7-0 lead.

Gary scratched one across in the bottom half on a Korry Howell RBI single, but Sioux City kept adding. In the sixth, with runners at the corners and two outs, Vooletich stole second and a throwing error by catcher Cohen Wilbanks allowed Austin Davis to score, pushing the lead to 8-1.

Mertens' night ended after five strong innings with eight strikeouts, no walks, and just one earned run.

Gary chipped away with runs in the sixth and seventh.

An Kevin Watson Jr. RBI double, an Elvis Peralta hit - and - run RBI single, and a Colin Summerhill sacrifice fly trimmed the deficit to 8-4.

Sioux City put the game away in the ninth. D'Shawn Knowles singled home Henry George to make it 10-4, then stole second, and on the throw down Braulio Vásquez raced home to extend the lead further.

The Explorers finish the three - game series at Gary SouthShore on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Zac Vooletich stole four bases in the game.

-The X's stole nine bags matching a season high.

-Jackson Van De Brake reached base for the 24 straight game with a fifth inning triple.

-The X's are 10-12 in July.

-Zac Vooletich and D'Shawn Knowles each had a three hit game.

-Nathan Mertens has struck out 15 in his last 10.1 innings.







American Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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